MLW Fusion (3/3) Results: Jacob Fatu Defends Against Jordan Oliver

Major League Wrestling presented Fusion last night. Two title matches took place on the show as Jacob Fatu defended against Jordan Oliver and Los Parks faced Simon Gotch and Daivari.

MLW Fusion 3/3 Quick Results:

MLW Tag Team Championships

Los Parks (c) defeated Contra Unit (Daivari & Simon Gotch) Mike Parrow defeated Jason Dugan Calvin Tankman defeated Laredo Kid MLW World Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) defeated Jordan Oliver

Jacob Fatu Retains MLW World Championship

The Contra Unit and Injustice rivalry had its biggest match to date this week when Jordan Oliver challenged Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Championship. Fatu picked up the win after a Samoan Drop followed by his patented top-rope moonsault. After the match, the members of Contra Unit continued the attack on both Reed and Oliver. Members of the Sentai Death Squad ran in with body bags to place the Injustice members in.

The big heavyweight Calvin Tankman would make the save, however. He both protected Injustice from a further beatdown and puts himself in the conversation for a future title shot against Fatu.

Injustice Prevent Contra Unit From Winning Tag Team Gold

Simon Gotch and Daivari of Contra Unit received a tag-team title match against Los Parks this week. Los Parks attempted their normal routine of bringing in a fresh member of the family from under the ring to enter the match illegally. The referee thwarted this attempt, however. While the referee was distracted, Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed of Injustice interfered and allowed LA Park to hit a spear on Daivari for the win.

Parrow Wants To Be The Most Dominant Heavyweight In MLW

Before Mike Parrow hit the ring for his match against Jason Dugan this week, clips of an interview with him were shown. Parrow said he wants to be the most dominant heavyweight in the promotion. He made quick work of Dugan, pinning him after delivering his patented “Murder Bomb.” After the match, Parrow cut a promo on Azteca Underground’s Mil Muertes, setting up a future heavyweight clash.

Calvin Tankman Defeats Laredo Kid

Mike Parrow wasn’t the only heavyweight to leave a mark on this episode of MLW Fusion. Calvin Tankman picked up a win over Laredo Kid. It took awhile for Tankman to wear down his opponent enough to deliver a Tankman Driver, but once he did, it was all over. After the match, Tankman said he wants the added money that comes with being MLW World Champion and called out Jacob Fatu.

Dynasty Alliance With Alicia Atout Brewing?

There are people who believe the Dynasty’s Richard Holliday has developed a bit of a thing for Alicia Atout. The commentator and “Interview Queen” has been feuding with Salina de la Renta as of late and this week Salina said she wants Alexander Hammerstone’s National Openweight gold in her stable. She also referred to Holliday as Atout’s “boy toy.” Richard Holliday promised Atout that the Dynasty would handle the situation.

Top-5 Tag-Team Rankings Released

MLW debuted a new format to its rankings. This week instead of top-10 singles rankings, MLW announced top-5 rankings for its tag-team division.

MLW Tag-Team Rankings:

MLW Tag Team Champions: Los Parks (Azteca Underground)

The Von Erichs Contra Unit Violence is Forever (Team Filthy) Injustice The Dirty Blondes

Coming Up In MLW

NEXT WEEK the National Openweight title will be on the line as @alexhammerstone defends his title against one half of the MLW World tag team champions @laparktapia.#MLWFusion |

Next week:

National Openweight Championship

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs LA Park

In 2 weeks: