MLW Fusion Results (3/24): Von Erichs vs Team Filthy Chain Match

Major League Wrestling presented the go-home show for next week’s Never Say Never event this week. The main event featured a chain match pitting the Von Erichs against Team Filthy’s Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini.

The full show can be viewed in the player below:

MLW Fusion 3/24 Quick Results:

Gino Medina defeated Zenshi Mil Muertes defeated Gringo Loco Calvin Tankman defeated Sendai Death Squad Member #1 Chain Match

The Von Erichs defeated Team Filthy

Gino Medina Uses Under-Handed Tactics To Score Victory Over Zenshi

Gino Medina took a shortcut to victory this week when he faced Zenshi in singles competition. Zenshi had just hit a kick in the corner and looked as though he was in control. Medina then rolled him up into a small package for a 2-count but as Zenshi kicked out, Medina grabbed at his mask and nearly removed it. As Zenshi was adjusting his mask, Medina hit a question-mark style kick to the back of the head and got the pin.

Mil Muertes Picks Up Win, Will Face Alexander Hammerstone On April 14th

Azteca Underground’s Mil Muertes came out for his match with Gringo Loco this week wearing Alexander Hammerstone’s National Openweight Championship. Muertes stole the title from Hammer recently after Salina de la Renta suggested she wanted the belt in her stable.

Muertes put away Loco with the Straight To Hell flatliner. After the match, Hammerstone cut a backstage promo and agreed to give Muertes a shot at the title belt he stole on April 14th.

Later in the show, Salina said she agreed to Hammerstone’s challenge. El Jefe’s representative then told her that the proprietor of Azteca Underground was not happy and wants to meet with her.

MLW Tag-Team Top-5 Rankings

MLW released new top-5 rankings this week for its tag-team division.

MLW Tag-Team Champions: Los Parks (LA Park, El Hijio de LA Park, & LA Park Jr.) (Azteca Underground)

The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) Injustice (Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver Contra Unit (Simon Gotch & Daivari) The Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien & Mike Patrick)

Calvin Tankman Makes Quick Work Of Sendai Death Squad Member

.@CalvinTankman making quick work of CONTRA's soldier as he lays him out with a decapitating blow!

Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 24, 2021

1-week before he takes on Contra Unit’s Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Championship, Calvin Tankman made quick work of a Sendai Death Squad member on this week’s edition of Fusion.

After the match, Daivari, Simon Gotch, and Jacob Fatu marched to the ring. The members of Injustice then came out to help Tankman and a wild brawl erupted. Tankman gave Daivari the Tankman Driver and stood tall in the ring to end the segment.

Chain Match Between The Von Erichs and Team Filthy Headlines Fusion

Tom Lawlor removed himself from this match on short notice citing injuries. MLW league officials are a little skeptical of his claims, however. Instead of a 6-man match with the Von Erichs teaming with ACH, the match was changed to a 2-on-2 contest with Lawlor and ACH both removed from the bout.

The ropes were replaced with chains for this bout, creating a unique match environment. Lawlor was on the outside with his arm in a sling and frequently got involved in the match. The finish came when Lawlor attempted to toss brass knuckles into his stablemates but missed and they landed in the hands of Marshall Von Erich. He decked Kevin Ku and then delivered the Iron Claw-slam with his brother on Garrinni for the win.

Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 25, 2021

Coming Up At MLW Never Say Never

Next week in MLW, it’s Never Say Never 2021. The lineup is below: