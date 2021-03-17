MLW’s Court Bauer Teases Potential New TV Deal

Major League Wrestling’s Court Bauer is teasing that his company has a new television rights deal in the works. Currently, episodes of Fusion air on BeIN Sports, Roku, the Fobu Sports Network, and YouTube. According to a recent Tweet from Bauer, fans will be pleased with what his company is currently working on.

Productive day on our media rights talks. @MLW’s future is looking brighter and brighter. No hype, all fact: when you see what we got in the mix, you’re going to be blown away. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 16, 2021

Fusion is back tonight with a full card. 4 matches have been scheduled with titles on the line in 2 of them. Lio Rush put out an Open Challenge last week and somebody has accepted, we just don’t know who yet. Los Parks will also look to defend their MLW Tag Team Championships against Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver of Injustice. Student will face teacher tonight as well when TJP takes on Bu Ku Dao. TJP recently turned heel in the promotion after failing to capture the tag belts along with Dao.

Mil Muertes will return to action tonight as well when he takes on Mike Parrow. MLW has also promised an expose on the mysterious Azteca Underground faction tonight.

- Advertisement -

Later this month, MLW will present 2021’s “Never Say Never.” An MLW World Championship match has been booked for the show. Jacob Fatu of Contra Unit will defend against Calvin Tankman. The members of Injustice and Tankman appear to be building an alliance as of late as well.