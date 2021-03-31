MVP Talks People Attacking His Past on Social Media

WWE Superstar MVP recently took to Twitter to discuss people ‘attacking’ his criminal past on social media.

“I’m amused by people who come at me on social media from the anonymity of a keyboard” MVP began. “My favorite is when they attack me about my criminal past and prison time.”

“It really doesn’t hurt my feelings because I’ve overcome all of that” MVP continued. “And now I’m an example and inspiration to others.”

MVP Talks Criminal Past

“I think there are a number of people out there that resent very deeply that a convicted felon who came from poverty is a globally known professional wrestler that has accomplished more than they have despite my baggage. Says more about them than me” MVP added.

MVP is referring to a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence that he served as a teenager. Montel Vontavious Porter was part of a cruise ship robbery and the prison term was for armed robbery and kidnapping.

It was apparently a corrections officer, who was also an independent wrestler, who gave MVP the idea to try his hand at pro wrestling. The ‘manager’ of Bobby Lashley joined WWE back in 2005 and he was assigned to their developmental territory Deep South.