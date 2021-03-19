Natalya & Hart Family Comment On British Bulldog’s Hall of Fame Induction

The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith was named to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Unfortunately, the 2020 ceremony was postponed to this year due to the global pandemic. In her Calgary Sun column recently, Natalya posted comments she had received from other members of the Hart family regarding Bulldog’s pending induction.

Diana Hart on the British Bulldog

Diana Hart was married to Smith from 1984 to 2000. They had two kids together, Georgia and Harry.

“From the first time I saw Davey wrestle, back in spring of 1981, when he was only 18, I knew he was incredible,” Diana said to Natalya. “He just got better and stronger in the ring with every match. Davey was really something to behold. Fast forward from 1981 to 2021, I’m absolutely thrilled Davey finally is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He loved his fans, he loved being a part of the WWE Family and he loved his family. He would be so honoured. I am so proud of what Davey accomplished in his career. He will continue to be immortal in this huge but truly hard-earned privilege.”

Davey Boy Smith Jr. On SummerSlam 92

Harry Smith, aka Davey Boy Smith Jr., commented on the importance of his father’s match against Bret Hart at SummerSlam 92.

“SummerSlam `92 was such a special moment in time for my father Davey Boy Smith, uncle Bret Hart, and for WWE fans around the world. More than 80,000 fans packed into Wembley Stadium in England to see what in my opinion was the greatest Intercontinental Title match of all time. As a child being there live to see such a spectacle was amazing. It was one of the matches that made me realize how much I loved wrestling and how much I wanted to do this for my career. Bret and Davey were both so popular in the U.K. as well.”

“It was exciting, hard-hitting, back and forth seesaw action that told a great story. The ending of the match saw a counter off of a sunset flip reversal that was brilliant and never before seen. The arena was so loud that when my dad got the victory, he couldn’t hear himself because the noise of the fans cheering was so powerful. It’s a match I could watch over and over a thousand times and still never get tired of. I’m incredibly proud of them both for that match.”

Bulldog’s daughter Georgia also commented on Bulldog’s pending induction.

“My family and I have been waiting years for this. This is like a missing puzzle piece for my dad’s wrestling legacy. I’m so proud, excited, and the happiest person in the world that my dad, the British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith is a WWE Hall of Famer.”