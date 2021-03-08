News On Darby Allin’s Role In Producing Street Fight At Revolution

Sting returned to the ring for the first time since 2015 at AEW Revolution. He teamed with Darby Allin and defeated Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic street fight. Allin is a former film school student and played a role in producing the match.

“A lot of it goes into them trusting me and seeing my vision,” Allin said at the post-event media scrum.

“I visualized a lot of this match tonight and to put it out there and not second-guess my directing, it meant a lot to me.”

Allin went into further detail on what role he played in producing the match.

“I would say I was involved in 90% of it,” Allin said. “I was doing damn near everything that night. A lot, a lot of work put into this and I was up for weeks helping produce this. So, it was a lot. It was a good experience because my ass dropped out of film school so this was kind of a test to see my directing skills.”

He also said it was an honor to play a role in this stage of Sting’s career.

Darby Allin has little time to rest coming out of Revolution last night. He’s scheduled to face Scorpio Sky with the TNT title on the line this Wednesday on Dynamite.