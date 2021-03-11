Nikki Bella Eyeing WWE Return, Wants Bella Twins Tag Title Reign

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have talked about returning to the ring in the WWE quite a few times before, and this week they discussed a potential last return and the logistics behind it. The Bella Twins talked about the factors that would play a role in their return and what’s delaying their comeback.

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella revealed that she really wants to do a WWE return with her sister Brie Bella and go after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Nikki said that this would be her last run as a professional wrestler and she would put all the passion and desire that she has for wrestling into this run. However, the biggest hurdle for Nikki is that currently isn’t cleared to wrestle. She has issues in her neck which is the reason why she is unfit to compete as of now. Nikki revealed that she is seeing a doctor who is helping her through her neck issues, with neck-strengthening exercises. She also hopes that the herniation that happened above her bone fusion has gotten better since the last time she went in the ring.

Another issue that could come between Nikki Bella’s comeback is that she wants a second child with fiance Artem Chigvinstev in the near future. Nikki, who is currently 37, said that she does not want to get pregnant when she turns 40 so a potential return has to take place within the next year. Brie Bella asked if that’s possible, considering the issues with Nikki’s neck. Nikki replied that she has to get MRIs and other scans done and things need to be discussed with doctors, and hopefully her neck is in a better condition a year from now, when she finally decides to make a return.

Nikki Bella’s fiance Atrim Chigvinstev has revealed in the past that the twins have been in talks with WWE. “She’s [Nikki] been having talks about coming back and doing something together with [her twin sister], Brie [Bella],” Chigvintsev said in an inteview. “They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this unclosed chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised.”

When the Women’s Tag Titles were introduced in the WWE, The Bella Twins’ saw this as an opportunity for one last run. “When we left, all of the sudden the WWE Women’s Tag Titles came, and we’re like, ‘Wait a sec, that’s for the Bella Twins.’ Like, we’ve been dying to have tag titles, and so her and I feel like we have one more run in us, and we really want to go for those tag titles,” Brie Bella revealed.

Both Nikki and Brie Bella announced their retirements from in-ring action back in March 2019.