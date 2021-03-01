NJPW Announces 2nd Annual “New Japan Cup USA”

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the New Japan Cup USA will be returning this year. The tournament proper will kick-off on April 2nd but qualifying matches will be taking place over the next month on episodes of New Japan Strong. The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at Jon Moxley and the IWGP United States Championship.

Last year’s winner, KENTA, recently was defeated by Moxley on Friday’s edition of New Japan Strong.

The 8-person tournament will be contested under single-elimination rules. It will run throughout April on New Japan Strong episodes. Tournament participants have yet to be revealed.

- Advertisement -

Two qualifying matches for the tournament have been announced for upcoming episodes. The DKC will face the leader of Team Filthy, Tom Lawlor on this coming week’s edition of the show. Additionally, Lio Rush will face Rocky Romero in the second New Japan Cup USA qualifying match.

ICYMI



New Japan Cup action is coming to the US as well as Japan!



Starting Friday on #njpwSTRONG, prelim matches to determine the eight man lineup!



Tom Lawlor takes on The DKC, and Rocky Romero meets Lio Rush in our main event!https://t.co/LZHy7fODYB#njsse #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/VaarXkrsmL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 1, 2021

IWGP United States Championship in NJPW

Kenny Omega won the inaugural IWGP United States Championship at the G1 Special in USA in Long Beach on July 2nd, 2017. Since its creation, 6 people have held the title.