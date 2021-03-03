NXT Reportedly Moving To Tuesdays Starting April

NXT is reportedly making a move to Tuesday nights on the USA Network starting April 13.

It was reported on Tuesday by the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that WWE would move the broadcast of NXT to Tuesday nights according to their source. This will end the ongoing weekly Wednesday Night Wars for the Nielsen ratings that began on October 2, 2019 when AEW debuted Dynamite on TNT.

April 13 would be the first NXT show after WrestleMania 37. Dave Meltzer also confirmed the report regarding talks of the move, but wasn’t able to confirm if it is a done deal. At the very least, according to Meltzer, the talks may be in the last stages as it has been heavily discussed over the past week. Particularly, the topic was discussed in WWE quarters on February 24. Mat Men also added that they heard the same about the discussions on February 24, noting that NBC staff were told about the move this week. It was also mentioned in the Meltzer report that pretty much all key NXT staff haven’t been informed about the supposed move.

- Advertisement -

It was believed that when NBC announced the shutdown of NBC Sports Network later this year and the decision to move some of their content to USA, the National Hockey League could affect WWE programming on the USA Network as it also airs on Wednesdays. WWE president Nick Khan cleared any doubts about this as he revealed that the shutdown would not affect Raw or NXT.

NXT vs Dynamite is the first direct competition among two major wrestling promotion shows in 10 years when TNA moved Impact to Monday nights to compete with Raw back in 2010. It has been over 20 years since the original Monday Night Wars between Raw and WCW’s Monday Nitro that lasted from September 1995 to March 2001.