NXT Star Removed From Title Match Due To Injury

NXT star Jessi Kamea who was set for a title match during the latest episode of the Black and Yellow brand was pulled from the show due to an injury.

The female star was set to team up with Aliyah to challenge the NXT women’s tag team champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for their titles on the show.

However, the company announced that Kamea will be replaced by Mercedes Martinez before the show. They posted a video of Robert Stone offering Mercedes an envelope of money to return to his brand for the match.

Stone also mentioned that the female star who was originally slotted for the bout has suffered an injury while training. Since she was still talking about the bout as of Sunday, it’s believed that Jessi was injured sometime this week.

The match then saw the champions retaining their title after Ember Moon took out Aliyah with an Eclipse and pinned her to pick up the victory for her team.

There is no word yet on how serious Jessi Kamea’s injury is or if she will be missing any significant amount of time. We will keep you posted on any further updates on her health.