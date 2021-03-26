Orange Cassidy Debuts New Entrance Music By The Pixies

Before Orange Cassidy signed with AEW, he frequently used the Jefferson Starship song “Jane” as his entrance music. Recently, Tony Khan said he tried to get the rights to use the song in AEW but was unable to. It was then revealed that he has purchased the rights to the Pixies’ song “Where is my mind?” as Orange’s new entrance theme.

Orange Cassidy will team with Chuck Taylor against Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake on AEW Dark: Elevation next week.

For the fans attending tonight’s LIVE #AEWDynamite here in Jacksonville at @dailysplace, we’ll tape one of the top matches for next week’s #AEWDark: Elevation, Chuckie T/@orangecassidy v. Nemeth/Drake! Also 1st time anyone’s heard the new Orange Cassidy theme; I promise it’s dope pic.twitter.com/pl3RATyoC0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2021

It’s not Jane. I’d tried to get it for a year & a half, they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through. It’s a new theme. The fans attending #AEWDynamite tonight in Jacksonville will be the first to ever hear it before we go Live on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2021

As it turns out, the new entrance music turned out to be “Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies. Khan made a statement to Pitchfork about the news.

“A few weeks ago, I played it for him, he said he loved it. I asked if he wanted to me to try to license it, he gave me his ‘thumbs up,’” AEW CEO Tony Khan said in a statement to Pitchfork. “I signed a multiyear agreement to use the song, and every use of the song in AEW will live in our content library forever in perpetuity.”

Khan also recently purchased the rights to use the song “Tarzan Boy” for Jungle Boy. Additionally, he purchased the rights to “Ol’ 55” by Tom Waits for the Brodie Lee tribute show.

Video of Cassidy using the theme can be viewed in the Tweet below: