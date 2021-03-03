Pat McAfee Reacts To Cody Rhodes’s Claim That He’s Been Angling For A Job With AEW

Pat McAfee gave his reaction to the comments made by Cody Rhodes during today’s media conference call as the AEW Executive Vice President claimed McAfee has been trying to get a job with AEW.

Rhodes was asked about NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal stating that his AEW match alongside Jade Cargill against Rhodes and Red Velvet would top all other celebrity matches in pro wrestling.

Rhode stated he likes that Shaq made the comment because it raises the bar when another match like this happens.

“I think….I didn’t see this particular comment, especially from Pat, which is super bizarre because….just bizarre because I’m pretty sure Pat’s trying to get a job at AEW like every other day, but that’s another conversation.”

McAfee reacted to the comments made by Rhodes during The Pat McAfee Show.

“Cody Rhodes just said I’ve been trying to get employed by the AEW, or whatever, every other day. So I’d like that to be known, that is not true. OK, I’ve actually talked about retirement here more than I’ve ever contemplated going to AEW.”

McAfee then brought up his Twitter exchanges with AEW star Miro regarding the Shaq interview comments. He plans to watch the match, but made it clear, “I am not [trying to get hired by AEW]. I’d just like that to be very clear.”