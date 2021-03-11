Pat McAfee Talks Potential WrestleMania 37 Match

One time NXT Superstar Pat McAfee recently appeared on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast. The former NFL kicker discussed a number of topics on the show, including a potential WrestleMania 37 match.

“That would be dope. That would be pretty cool,” McAfee said on the podcast. “Just like the NFL thing though, now that I’ve gotten a chance to do it… I have so much respect for anyone who’s ever wrestled. The amount of work and amount of buy in to be a successful wrestler, especially to be a WWE WrestleMania guy; that’s a lot.”

Pat McAfee on WrestleMania

“The goal is for people to remember something as epic” Pat McAfee continued, saying how he would want to return to WWE. “But I’m not sure I’m tough enough for a ‘Mania like run, or my schedule that could allow me. But that would obviously be insane if I were at a WrestleMania.”

- Advertisement -

Pat McAfee also discussed his love of the Attitude Era on the show. “Attitude Era is where I lived,” said McAfee. “I grew up in that. I would assume everyone who is about my age new the Attitude Era. Monday Night Wars. WWF RAW and Monday Nitro were battling, it was awesome.”

Do you think that Pat McAfee will be wrestling at WrestleMania 37? Who would you like to see him in the ring with? Let us know in the comments

h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription