Paul Wight Details Having An “Accident” While Wrestling Brock Lesnar

Paul Wight really opened up recently during an appearance on Renee Paquette‘s “Oral Sessions” podcast. During the show, Wight admitted that he an “accident” after taking an F5 from Brock Lesnar once while on tour in South Africa.

“I had some bad food and this is back when I had the leather pants thank God,” Wight said on the show. “I hit that mat and (Lesnar) comes to me, ‘did you s**t?’ I said ‘Yeah’ He goes ‘haha, you s**t.’”

Wight would continue to say that Lesnar then opted to repeatedly step on his stomach after, perhaps in an effort to make the situation worse.

- Advertisement -

“Then while I’m laying in the ring after the F5, he keeps stepping on my stomach like he’s trying to make more to come out.”

“This night I was humiliated. So, Pauly is laying there he goes ‘You gonna carry me to the back?’ I’m like, ‘No’ ‘What do you mean you’re not gonna carry me to the back?’ ‘I s**t myself’ ‘What?’ ‘I s**t my pants’ ‘I can’t hear you. What?’ ‘I s**t myself!’ ‘Oh, okay, are you alright?’”

Brock Lesnar F5’s Big Show Paul Wight

Paul Heyman Confirms The Story

Upon hearing Wight tell the story, Paul Heyman chipped in the following on Twitter to confirm the story:

I hereby confirm @PaulWight shit his pants taking the F5 from @BrockLesnar.



I am also breaking the (18 year old) news that it wasn't the worst smelling moment in his life.



There was this one time he stunk up the entire State of Alaska with a 3 minute fart.



I shit you not! https://t.co/JJabQzzD34 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 12, 2021

Big Show Paul Wight vs. Brock Lesnar

Not including house shows, Big Show and Brock Lesnar wrestled 7 singles match between 2002-2015. Big Show won the first encounter at Survivor Series 2002 and won the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar has dominated the series since, however, with 4 wins and 1 no-contest.