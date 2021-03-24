Peacock Removing Controversial Content From WWE Network

You will not be able to find Roddy Piper’s WrestleMania VI match against Bad News Brown on Peacock’s version of the WWE Network. As the Peacock streaming service has been uploading content from the WWE Network, it has been removing controversial content such as Piper’s appearance at WrestleMania that year.

Other edits have been made as well. These include a 2005 segment at the Survivor Series where Vince McMahon used the N-word and Booker T wanted someone to tell him Vince didn’t just say that.

I have no need or want to ever watch Roddy Piper do blackface or Vince McMahon use the N-word, but WWE & NBCU PROBABLY shouldn't have said that the entire WWE Network library was moving over to Peacock when they ostensibly knew full well that it wasn't true. Use a % or something! — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) March 24, 2021

Why Did Roddy Piper Paint Half His Body Black at WrestleMania VI?

Piper painted half his body black for his match against Brown at WM6. In 2012, Piper spoke to The Score about this decision.

- Advertisement -

“I’m looking at Bad News, who was a really good judo player and just a so-so professional wrestler, and here’s what’s going through my mind. I’m looking at him and I’m going, ‘I’m going to have 45 interviews about this guy.’ And I’m thinking Nelson Mandela at that time had said something that really stuck with me,” Piper said during the interview.

“Nelson Mandela was put in jail for 20-some years for political crimes. Every morning, he was the first man when the guard came to extend his hand to the guard. What a hell of a man. At the same time, Cindi Lauper had ‘True Colors’ out. In my mind, what I was trying to do — there is no difference. I needed material on Bad News Brown. I did something where I sang ‘True Colors’ and I did a thing about Nelson Mandela. But, they don’t seem to remember that.”