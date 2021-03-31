Previews For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite NXT On USA

Home News

By Michael Reichlin

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means.

We are in the final weeks of the Wednesday Night War between AEW Dynamite and NXT. After 17 months of head-to-head competition, NXT has two more Wednesday night shows before it moves to Tuesdays starting April 13th.

Next week’s NXT on USA will be Night 1 of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, so tonight is actually the last ‘regular’ episode of NXT on Wednesday nights.

NXT on USA Preview

  • Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes
  • Tian Sha vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
  • – Battle Royal to Determine Gauntlet Eliminator Participants: Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne
Catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s NXT:

AEW Dynamite on TNT Preview

The following items are scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

  • AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid
  • Christian Cage makes his AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian
  • Arcade Anarchy: Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy vs. Miro & Kip Sabian
  • MJF presents The Pinnacle with a special gift.
  • Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall with Arn Anderson serving as guest referee
  • AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose & The Bunny
  • Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi

