Previews For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite NXT On USA

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means.

We are in the final weeks of the Wednesday Night War between AEW Dynamite and NXT. After 17 months of head-to-head competition, NXT has two more Wednesday night shows before it moves to Tuesdays starting April 13th.

Next week’s NXT on USA will be Night 1 of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, so tonight is actually the last ‘regular’ episode of NXT on Wednesday nights.

NXT on USA Preview

Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes



Tian Sha vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter



– Battle Royal to Determine Gauntlet Eliminator Participants: Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne

Catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s NXT:

AEW Dynamite on TNT Preview

The following items are scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: