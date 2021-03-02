Raw Ratings Dip For WWE Title Match (3/1)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week 1.889 million viewers with a 0.57 rating).

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.918 million viewers and a 0.58 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.916 million viewers and a 0.60 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.817 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.

This episode featured The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title as well as the return of Drew McIntyre, who hadn’t been seen since dropping the title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. WWE saved the title match for the main event.

The last time the company booked a WWE Championship Match on Monday Night Raw was back on the January 4th edition as McIntyre successfully retained against Keith Lee. This show had an increase in viewership due to it being Legends Night as that show did over 2 million viewers.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.145 million viewers. This is down from the 2.217 million viewers on FS1 that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.59 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.051 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.071 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.090 million viewers while hour two did 2.012 million viewers. The show did 2.038 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.105 million viewers two weeks ago.