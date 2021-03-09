Raw Ratings Increase Slightly For WWE Title Rematch (3/8)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.897 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating).

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 2.031 million viewers and a 0.58 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.921 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.738 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

This episode featured The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title, which was a rematch from last week. When WWE did this match a week ago, WWE kept building it up every hour as it got delayed for various reasons. Thus, with the promise of a likely title change continuously being moved back, the fans who wanted to see the title change stayed tuned in. This week’s show, WWE had it take place early in the show.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.252 million viewers. This is up from the 2.145 million viewers on FOX that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.54 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.166 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 2.051 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.153 million viewers while hour two did 2.179 million viewers. The show did 2.090 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.012 million viewers two weeks ago.