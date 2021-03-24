Reason For WWE Removing Charlotte Flair From WrestleMania Graphics

The removal of Charlotte Flair from the WrestleMania 37 promotional graphic has been a topic of discussion among fans making them wonder if there is some tension between her and WWE.

PWInsider has now provided some update on the situation and the site notes that the former champion has been removed from the advertising as a precautionary measure in case she is not cleared in time to return.

For those who don’t know, Flair herself revealed on Monday that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Though the word is that she had tested positive before this week and it’s the reason why she has been absent from recent Raw episodes.

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair also took on his Twitter to comment on the situation, indicating that the Queen will be missing the Show Of Shows this year.

Her fiancé Andrade however, recently suggested on Twitter that the female star might be cleared to return in a few days so there is still a chance that Charlotte would return to the company before the big event:

Praying For A Speedy Recovery! You’ve Set The Bar So High. WrestleMania Will Not Be The Same Without The Queen! @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/stcgxwLgsD — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 23, 2021

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will be challenging Asuka for the Raw women’s championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event, a spot that was originally rumored for Charlotte.

If she does end up returning before the big event, it’s likely that the company will alter this bout in some way, possibly making it a triple threat for the title.