Red Velvet teamed with Cody Rhodes at Crossroads in a losing effort to Jade Cargill and Shaquille O’Neil. Today, Cody Rhodes announced that Red Velvet is officially all elite after the company upgraded her contract.

Rhodes took to Twitter to announce the news:

At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend. pic.twitter.com/1bJ2JVx280 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2021

Red Velvet In AEW

Velvet made her pro debut in 2016 and has performed primarily in the Florida area. She has won championships with promotions such as Fighting Evolution Wrestling and Full Throttle Pro Wrestling.

- Advertisement -

Velvet has wrestled 25 matches for AEW since debuting last June. She holds a 10-10 singles record but is on a 9-match winning streak in one-on-one matches. Her last loss in one-on-one competition came to Tay Conti on the November 11th, 2020 episode of Dynamite. Her singles record in 2021 is 5-0 and that is good enough to have her ranked at #2 in the AEW women’s division.

She has a 3-2 record in tag-team matches to bring her overall AEW record to 23-22.

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Velvet talked about how she got her ring name:

“A show came up asking for wrestlers and anyone can do it. I had to cut a promo. I went to my friend’s house and I was like, ok, I’m going to cut a promo. I’m going to be a wrestler. He said, ‘What is your wrestling name’, and he was a huge wrestling fan. I said, ‘Red Violet.’ He said, ‘Ew, That’s not good.’ I said, ‘I have nothing. That’s like my alter ego.’ He said, ‘You’re small, petite, spicy, you’re very elegant in the way you do things. Your hair is super red. Your skin is beautiful chocolate. You remind me of a red velvet cake.’”