Renee Paquette On Why She Wants To See CM Punk Return To Wrestling

Renee Paquette recently stated in an interview that she thinks it would be a shame if CM Punk never returns to wrestling. The host of Oral Sessions spoke to Metro UK recently about her former WWE Backstage co-host.

“I think it would be an absolute shame if he did not come back,” Paquette said about Punk during the interview. “Like you said, that passion is still there! He’s a wrestler! He is a wrestler through and through.”

“Whether he was busy doing movies or TV shows or other aspirations that he has, I think at the end of the day wrestling is the thing that makes that guy tick.”

CM Punk hasn’t wrestled a match since 2014 and has stuck largely to MMA commentator roles and acting.

“I think for him to not come back in some capacity, whatever creative he ends up working out that he really wants to do – I think ultimately, that that’s what it would come down to for him, is finding that great creative.”

Renee continued to say that it won’t be money that eventually gets Punk back in the ring, however.

“Paycheques are nice too, but really I think it’s just being able to tell the stories that you wanna be able to tell,’ she continued. “He’s got lots that he could serve up to both promotions – WWE or AEW.”

“But people would lose their minds to see him come back, so let’s hope that he doesn’t have too much dust on those boots.”