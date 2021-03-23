Rhea Ripley Challenges Asuka To Title Match At WrestleMania 37

Rhea Ripley has ended speculation as to what she would be doing when she was called up to the main roster.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion did so during Monday’s episode of Raw. It happened after Asuka had beaten Peyton Royce. This led to Ripley coming out to the ring and challenging Asuka for the strap at WrestleMania 37.

It was previously reported by PWinsider.com that she was headed to the main roster soon and then WWE started airing hype videos for her debut. Ripley’s Last Woman Standing match loss to Raquel Gonzalez at NXT New Year’s Evil special was planned to be her final appearance for the brand. Dave Meltzer later reported that her moving to the main roster was imminent.

- Advertisement -

Ripley held the NXT Women’s Championship once during her time in the developmental system after winning the title from Shayna Baszler in December 2019.

Ripley made some main roster appearances in the build-up to WrestleMania 36 last year during her feud with Charlotte Flair.

WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.