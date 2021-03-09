Ric Flair On Who Should Break His 16 World Championship Record

Ric Flair is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time and one of the things that prove this status is his record 16 championship reigns with the world title.

During his recent interview with WrestlingInc, the legend talked about a number of things and also revealed which star he thinks should break his record.

Flair was reminded about John Cena and Randy Orton who are both close to breaking his record. When asked about it, the Hall Of Famer said that he would like a full-time performer to be the one to achieve the feat:

To be honest with you, I would like to see my daughter break it. Randy Orton has expressed the sentiment to me too. Who knows? It’s funny because I would love to see Randy break it.

John, I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to John breaking it, but I think the person that breaks it needs to be a full-time performer,” said Ric Flair, “just because I think it’s better for the company, not that it matters who the individual is.”

John Cena is tied to Flair for the number of world title victories with 16 title wins. Randy Orton is close behind him with 14 world title reigns.

