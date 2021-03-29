Roman Reigns Calls His WrestleMania Match ‘One & Only Main Event’

Roman Reigns‘ upcoming match at WrestleMania 37 saw a major change a couple of days ago at Friday Night SmackDown as it was announced that the Universal Championship bout has been changed to a triple threat match involving Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan. It was also confirmed that the match would take place at Night Two of the event, making it a main event match.

Some WWE fans have been rallying for making Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship match to be made the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 37. As soon as it was confirmed that the Roman Reigns’ match will take place on Night Two, fans began trending the hashtag “MainEventBanksvsBelair” in order to show support for the match to be a main event. Many from the wrestling industries also joined in and showed support for the campaign. During this, the Universal Champion decided that it needs to be made clear who’s actually main eventing WrestleMania. Writing in a Twitter post, Reigns simply said, “2 weeks. 14 days. The 1 and ONLY Main Event.”

The opening segment of this week’s episode of SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan demanding another shot at Roman Reigns’ Universal title, only to be taken out by Edge. It was finally confirmed after some building up towards the announcement that Bryan would be added to the main to the main event of WrestleMania. The segment would end in chaos as the three would try taking each other out. The episode ended with Edge standing in the ring.

WrestleMania 37 Card

WrestleMania 37 will air on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Here is the card of the event:

Night 1

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night 2

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn