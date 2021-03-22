Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title At Fastlane

Roman Reigns put his WWE Universal Title up for grabs against Daniel Bryan at the Fastlane pay-per-view event on Sunday night.

The match had Edge as the Special Guest Enforcer. It featured Bryan going for quick takedowns in the early going and submission attempts while Reigns had a more brawling style. Reigns dominated the majority of the match while Bryan continued to make comebacks that were mostly failures. Minutes passed by and Bryan made his comeback that started by sending Reigns into the ring post and connecting with some flying knee strikes.

Near the end, Bryan knocked out the referee with a running knee, which allowed Edge to be inserted in the match and counted the pin attempt, but it was at two. Jey Uso took out Edge and Bryan with superkicks. Bryan eventually took out Jey with some chair shots.

Bryan accidentally hit Edge with a chair so when Bryan later had Reigns in the Yes Lock, Edge took them both out with a chair and yelled ‘this is his.’ Reigns pinned Bryan right away for the win.

COUSIN TO THE RESCUE.



It wouldn't be a MAIN EVENT without Jey @WWEUsos! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/B3Mf4AkRyH — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Last month at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, Bryan beat Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in the gimmick match to earn the right to become the #1 contender for the title. Reigns quickly beat him immediately after the match.

WWE then had Bryan feud with Jey where they worked a singles match then a Steel Cage match with Bryan ultimately being given his rematch against “The Big Dog.”

Edge beat Jey Uso on the March 19th edition of SmackDown to become the Special Guest Enforcer, which marked the first match on the blue brand for the WWE Hall of Famer in over a decade. Edge will defend the Universal Title against Edge at WrestleMania 37.