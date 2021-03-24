Sabu: “WWE Hall Of Fame Is The Fakest Ever”

With WrestleMania 37 being just around the corner, the talks about Hall Of Fame are picking up as well and former WWE star Sabu has shared some interesting thoughts on the same.

The ECW original recently had an interview with The NWC Show where he talked about things such as today’s wrestling being too scripted and more.

During the interview, Sabu revealed his thoughts on the WWE Hall Of Fame, and the former ECW world champion called it the ‘fakest Hall Of Fame’:

“You know, I talk bad about the Hall of Fame because I think it’s a fake Hall of Fame, but I would do it because it’d be a good payoff, you know? So, I’d do it for the payoff, but I might ‘motherf–ker!’ when I do the speech, if I did a speech, I might ‘motherf–ker!’ it. I might,”

“I think the WWE Hall of Fame is the fakest Hall of Fame there is.” said Sabu, “I mean, they don’t honor wrestlers, they just try to [induct] who can sell tickets. Tickets are the next thing.”

The former ECW star isn’t the only wrestling name to have dissed the Hall Of Fame publically and Scott Steiner has also previously shared a similar opinion saying that it only exists in Vince McMahon’s mind.

