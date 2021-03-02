Sami Zayn Achieves Major Wrestling Career Milestone

Sami Zayn has reached a major milestone in his career as a pro wrestler. Zayn is currently celebrating 19 years since he had his first wrestling match. Zayn said that he had his first wrestling match almost two decades ago, and that he has done well.

He acknowledged the milestone on Twitter to his followers, thanking everyone who has been part of his journey. Zayn wrote, “I had my first wrestling match 19 years ago today. I’ve done well. Thanks to everyone along the way.”

I had my first wrestling match 19 years ago today. I’ve done well. Thanks to everyone along the way. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 1, 2021

Sami Zayn’s Career

Prior to joining WWE, Sami Zayn worked for Ring of Honor famously under the ring name El Generico. His gimmick was that of a masked Mexican luchador with the “Olé!” catchphrase. Zayn wrestled as El Generico masked from his debut in 2002 until 2013.

He only started performing unmasked until he joined WWE. His first match however was at the FLQ promotion in Quebec back in his home country of Canada. He would wrestle as Stevie McFly in March 2002 in his debut. Zayn would debut the El Generico character a few months later in July 2002 at a IWS Scarred For Life event.

Sami Zayn has achieved much success in the indies in different territories. In Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), Zayn won the PWG World Championship two times as well the PWG World Tag Team Championship five times.

Sami Zayn as El Generico

In WWE, Zayn debuted on the main roster on the May 4, 2015 episode of Raw. He was introduced by Bret Hart in Canada during John Cena‘s “US Open Challenge”. Since then, Zayn has seen moderate success in his career and went on to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship two times.

Sami Zayn is currently working at the SmackDown brand and has been involved in the Intercontinental Championship scene. He teamed with King Corbin against the Street Profits in a losing attempt during last week’s Friday Night SmackDown.