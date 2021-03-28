Seth Rollins On Changes To Life After Becoming Dad

Seth Rollins has been a top-tier WWE performer for almost a decade. He has faced many challenges in the time but the former Shield member has managed to overcome them and stay relevant.

However, now he is facing a completely new kind of challenge and the former world champion is having to adjust to life as a father and husband after he and Becky Lynch welcomed their first child in December last year.

During his recent appearance on Fox 5’s Good Day DC, Seth Rollins talked about this change of roles. He said that the part of being a husband is easy but the role of being a dad is a learning curve:

- Advertisement -

“The husband part is easy; I’m married to a beautiful, extremely talented, lovely, perfect partner for me. So that part’s easy. The dad part’s been the learning curve. That’s a whole new skill set; I never changed a diaper before having this baby. Just little things like that.

I think the biggest thing is you go from living this life as a top tier WWE Superstar — where really it’s all about you.” said Seth Rollins, “To now you’re in the backseat; you are not the most important part of your life.”

The former champion continued by saying that for things to change like this is really humbling but he claimed that it’s also a cool experience to see what life can be when you matter to somebody else.

Apart from this, Seth Rollins talked about the meaning behind his embrace the vision catchphrase, how he has been able to sustain his career and more.