Several Matches Announced For WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

A few new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday, April 7th (airing on USA Network) and Thursday, April 8th (Peacock broadcast).

On Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT TV, WWE had General Manager William Regal demand that Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly make their way out to the stage. This is where it was announced that they would square off in a match at this upcoming TakeOver special. NXT won’t be accountable for whatever happens to these men.

Last week, Regal said he had a solution to Cole and O’Reilly’s problems as there was an angle on NXT where police got involved after O’Reilly tried to run Cole off the road.

Also announced for the show is MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma to crown the new NXT Tag Team Champions and WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa.