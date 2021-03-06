Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman Storyline Continuing on RAW

It appears as though WWE may be heading for a Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman match down the line. Tensions were risen between the two men on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Shane McMahon mandated that Braun Strowman would get a RAW Tag Team Championship match, with WWE official Adam Pearce as his partner. The team lost their match against The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander when McMahon demanded that Pearce get the winning pinfall, after Strowman hit the running powerslam.

Benjamin rolled up Pearce and the match ended, with Braun Strowman then berating Shane McMahon.

WWE recently updated their RAW preview for Monday’s show, and it confirmed that Strowman will be confronting Shane McMahon once again:

Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman on RAW

Braun Strowman is one angry monster, and he wants answers.

The Monster Among Men feels like Shane McMahon has been out to get him in recent weeks. From excluding him from the Elimination Chamber Match, to not automatically giving him a WWE Championship opportunity, Strowman has some gripes. Matters were made worse last week when Shane may have inadvertently cost Strowman and Adam Pearce the Raw Tag Team Titles in their match against The Hurt Business, so now an apology just may be in order.

Will Shane McMahon grant Braun Strowman’s demand and issue an apology to The Monster Among Men?

Find out this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!