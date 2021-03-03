Shaq On What Fans Can Expect From Him In The Ring

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Shaquille O’Neal will team with Jade Cargill to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Shaq has long been around the wrestling industry, and even performed in the 2016 Andre the Giant memorial battle royal. Tonight will be his first time in a tag-team match, however, and his first match in AEW.

Shaq spoke to the Associated Press about what fans can expect from him once he gets in the ring.

“I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before,” Shaq said. “I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power.”

“I’m the type that if I have a look and see you do it, I got it,” Shaq continued.

Shaq On What He Said To Hulk Hogan

Shaq also mentioned what he said when he met Hulk Hogan during the interview.

“I told him, ‘you broke my heart when you body-slammed Andre the Giant,’” O’Neal said. “I cried as a kid. I really did.”

Shaq also said that his match tonight will blow away all other matches by retired athletes.

“This one will top them all,” O’Neal continued.

The full interview with Shaq can be read here.