Shaq Talks About His AEW Ring Gear: ‘I Showed Up For A Fight’



NBA legend Shaquille O’Neil made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling this past week on AEW Dynamite.

Shaq and Jade Cargill scored a win over Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Shaq’s involvement was considered a big success from virtually every angle. The match topped 1.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched AEW Dynamite match since 2019. He looked great in the ring and received rave reviews for his work ethic during training and his easygoing attitude behind the scenes.

During an appearance on Access, Shaq spoke with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about his AEW experience. His ‘ring gear’ was one of the topics they discussed.

Shaq’s AEW Ring Gear

(Photo: AEW)

Shaq he wore street clothes and basketball sneakers for the match. Cody Rhodes challenged him to a fight and that’s what he showed up for.

“Look, Cody challenged me to a fight, I’m showing up in fight clothes,” he said. “Sweatpants and a tank top. I respect him, I respect his family, I respect all the wrestlers, The Rock, what they’ve done. I don’t want to come in with a gimmicky costume. This man challenged me to a fight, I’m showing up like it’s going to be a fight. I’m just going sweatpants and a tank top.”

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Revolution tonight on pay-per-view.