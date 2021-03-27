Sting Says He Was ‘In Shambles’ After Revolution Match

It was probably the right choice for the 62 year old Sting to make his in ring return in a cinematic match during the Revolution PPV earlier this month.

However, this in-ring return did not come without consequences. Even though the match was pre-taped, it left its toll on the body of the wrestling veteran.

Sting opened up about the aftermath of the bout during his recent interview with Bleacher Report and The Icon claimed that he ‘came out of it in shambles’:

“The cinematic was fun. I would like to do more of those for sure, but I came out of it in shambles. It took its toll on me. It was two nights of filming and that was pretty tough. It can be taxing on the body especially at my age.

It was 12 hours instead of being in the ring for 30-40 minutes.” said Sting, “I love filming. I have done movies and TV, and I always have fun with that stuff. The tough part was all of the hours and the recovery time.”

Though continuing on the topic, the former world champion revealed that while the AEW president Tony Khan had originally brought him in for cinematic matches, he has talked to him about potentially wrestling matches on Dynamite.

Sting teamed up with the TNT champion Darby Allin to defeat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a cinematic Street Fight at the Revolution PPV.