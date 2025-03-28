Sting ‘2025 or Never’ Appearance Tour Schedule: Dates, Locations

Wrestling legend Sting has revealed the full lineup for his “2025 or Never” farewell appearance tour. Following his in-ring retirement, he’s now stepping away from the autograph circuit as well.

Fans are hopeful he’ll make one final appearance at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame to induct his longtime friend and rival, Lex Luger. Based on his schedule below, it seems possible.

• April 5 – Astronomicon, Ypsilanti, MI

• April 6 – SC Comic Con, Greenville, SC

• April 27 – Huntsville Expo, Huntsville, AL

• May 3 – Heart of Texas Comic Con, Waco, TX

• May 4 – Pandora’s Box, Lafayette, NJ

• May 24 – GalaxyCon OKC, Oklahoma City, OK

• April 19–20 – WrestleCon, Las Vegas, NV

• May 31 – Arizona Collectors Expo, Phoenix, AZ

• June 28 – WrestleVerse Fest, Kansas City, MO

• July 25 – Big Time Wrestling, Charlotte, NC

• August 2 – WrestleCon, East Rutherford, NJ

• August 9 – Madison Comic Expo, Madison, WI

• August 15 – Monster-Mania Con, Cherry Hill, NJ

• August 30 – WrestleVerse Fest, Chattanooga, TN

• September 13 – HorrorHound Weekend, Cincinnati, OH

• September 20 – Houston Celebrity Comic Con, Houston, TX

• October 4 – Spookala, Tampa, FL

• October 11 – Comic Con Scotland, Edinburgh, Scotland

• November 8 – Twin Cities Con, Minneapolis, MN

• November 9 – Rhode Island Comic Con, Providence, RI

• December 20 – WrestleVerse Fest, Pittsburgh, PA