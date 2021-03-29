‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Reveals WrestleMania 37 Status

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke to WrestlingINC and confirmed his status for WrestleMania 37.

“They didn’t reach out to me this year,” Austin revealed to Nick Hausman. “I think they got their hands full with what they’re doing. I think it only makes sense for me to come back maybe in Texas or LA.”

“It’d be great to go back to Dallas” Stone Cold continued. “So we’ll see what happens there, but I’m fine sitting at the house watching this one.”

Steve Austin Talks WrestleMania 37

“We’ve been trying to move out of LA and move permanently over here to Nevada” Austin noted. “So we’ve had a ton of stuff going on. I’ll be watching. I’m okay not being there.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin has been appearing sporadically in WWE over the past year years. With WWE looking to get WrestleMania 37 ‘back in business’ they will likely be looking to bring back some major names.

Hulk Hogan has already been confirmed as a host for the show alongside Titus O’Neil. Beyond that it has not been confirmed if any other legends will be returning for the two nights in April.