“Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week Lineup Announced By WWE

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be celebrated on “Austin 3:16 Day” this coming Tuesday, as WWE has announced that a special lineup of specials on WWE Network will air as part of the “Stone Cold Steve Austin Week.” The week-long celebration will commemorate the 25-year anniversary of Austin’s debut in WWE as well. WWE Network and Peacock will see “Stone Cold”-themed programming which includes new documentaries, Austin’s interview with Randy Orton on The Broken Skull Sessions, and more.

Here are the details of the programs that will be released this week:

Meeting Stone Cold on Tuesday, March 16 on WWE Network: “WWE Superstars and Legends recall their first impressions of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Booker T and others recount a slew of unforgettable moments and memories they shared with Austin throughout the last 30 years.”

Birth of the Stunner on Friday, March 19 on Peacock and WWE Network:

“Learn about the origin of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s famous finisher, its history with Austin and how the legacy of the Stunner lives on today through WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.”

The Best of WWE: Best of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on Saturday, March 20 on Peacock and the Free Version of WWE Network: “The Texas Rattlesnake battles iconic opponents like The Rock, Bret “Hit Man” Hart and The Undertaker in this collection of his greatest matches.”

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Randy Orton on Sunday, March 21 on Peacock and WWE Network: “‘Stone Cold’ welcomes first-time guest Randy Orton to his acclaimed interview show. Nothing will be off-limits when The Viper and The Texas Rattlesnake sit down to talk about Orton’s legendary career.”

The Rattlesnake and The Viper walk into a bar… https://t.co/MfkKpnnPqC — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 15, 2021

A new book surrounding “Stone Cold” is also on its way on March 16 titled Austin 3:16. It will feature 316 facts and stories about the Hall of Famer, and is written by DC Comics and WWE author Michael McAvennie. It is released by ECW Press.

When the March 16 was branded as 3:16 day, Steve Austin said he didn’t know what WWE was planning. “Now, I didn’t declare this holiday,” Austin said on his show, The Steve Austin Show last year. “I didn’t declare it a national holiday on my own behalf. It seems like the WWE Universe has declared 3/16 to be Steve Austin Day because of the famous promo I cut way back at King Of The Ring in 1996 when I got kicked in the mouth by Marc Mero.”