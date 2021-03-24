Tessa Blanchard Spotted Training With Sasha Banks & Bayley

Tessa Blanchard, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kalisto were all training at the Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio recently. Sho Funaki, Jazz, and Rodney Mack have helped train several wrestlers while instructing there. Chris Marvel owns the school.

The school recently took to Twitter to post a photo with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Kalisto, Hybrid school trainees, and Tessa Blanchard.

Great pic after a great night of training with all these stars!! pic.twitter.com/nEVjzWn1iA — Hybrid School of Wrestling (@Hybridsow) March 24, 2021

Funaki offered his thanks to the visiting WWE instructors as well:

Thank you for helping our students #SmackDown women’s champion !

INDEED! — FUNAKI (@shofufu824) March 24, 2021

Blanchard’s last official wrestling match came at Warrior Wrestling in September. She dropped the promotion’s women’s title to Kylie Rae. She departed Impact Wrestling last summer. Her last set of tapings with Impact was in March of 2020.

Blanchard and Daga will be running a seminar from the Hybrid School of Wrestling this Saturday.

We are a few days away from this and you can’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/Xe9xZV9M78 — EL JEFE (@Daga_wrestler) March 23, 2021

Hybrid School of Wrestling

Madi Wrenkowski, who has made multiple appearances on AEW Dark lately, was trained at the school in 2019. She spoke to Spectrum News 1 about the experience of training with Jazz.

“To be here and like watch her on TV – and I was scared of her growing up, I was,” Wrenkowski said. “Then to have her, like right there, like telling me what to do. Just seeing her intensity in the ring is like so crazy.”

In the same interview, Jazz spoke about her experience training students such as Wrenkowski.

“Just watching the girls just grow, each match they are getting better and better. It’s like seeing your child grow up and develop,” Jazz said.