Bayley Reveals Unknown Side Effects Of 2021 Injury

Bayley has revealed some previously unknown effects of her pandemic injury.

The former Women’s Champion was pulled from the Money In The Bank in July 2021 only days before the show. The company later announced she had suffered a torn ACL while training at the performance center. She missed over a year of action due to this before making a surprise SummerSlam 2022 return.

The wrestling veteran opened up about this time during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. She revealed that the injury wasn’t just related to ACL and she still can’t do things like running or leg curls because of it. Though Bayley did not reveal the exact nature of the injury, saying that she is not ready to share it yet:

“This will be a story for another day, because I’m not ready to share it yet, but my injury ended up being more than what everybody knows. It was a bigger injury than anybody knows. There’s a few people that are aware of it, and obviously the office and stuff. But that’s the reason, wasn’t just an ACL thing, it was a bigger injury, and that’s the reason why it kept me out longer. It still bugs me to this day, I can’t do certain things, it’s hard for me to run, it’s hard for me to do leg curls. There’s a lot of things that I can’t do because of that injury.”

Bayley noted that the injury made her doubt her return at one point. She also explained that the idea behind the Damage CTRL faction was born out of this in a way, as she could be on TV and help younger stars without getting too physical.

Apart from this, the former NXT star also got honest about not getting the same treatment as the other Horsewomen in WWE. Bayley noted that she sometimes feels like she is not as good as Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch and she finds that the WWE management also doesn’t give her the same importance. You can check out more of what she said here.