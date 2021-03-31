The Bellas Say They Were Only Given 5 Minutes For HOF Speech

The Bella Twins were met with an unpleasant surprise at Tuesday’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony tapings.

Nikki and Brie discussed their experience at this year’ Hall of Fame ceremony on the latest episode of their Bellas Podcast. According to the Bellas, they prepared a speech that was set to run approximately 15 minutes, since that is what they are used to seeing from previous induction speeches. When they arrived at the event, they were caught off guard when WWE told them they were given only 3-5 minutes to speak.

“We had a speech written, but then we realized it was too long because we’re only allowed to do our speech for three to five minutes,” said Brie. “We wrote a 15-minute speech because usually, they are like ’10 to 15 minutes,’ then we found out they were like, ‘No, it has to be three to five minutes.'”

- Advertisement -

Brie recalls it being difficult to figure out what to cut and what to leave in the speech.

“To do your Hall of Fame speech and take out that much stuff is really hard,” she continued. “We’re wondering like, ‘How do we condense this. What’s important? We want to thank all these people and tell stories,'” said Brie on the podcast.

Nikki said they planned to spend a large portion of the speech thanking the people who guided their careers to the Hall of Fame. WWE told them to spend most of the 3-5 minutes talking about themselves.

“We’ve always been grateful women and that’s where it’s difficult,” said Nikki. “The majority of our speech is thanking people and they’re like, ‘talk more about yourself.’ We’ve already proven ourselves as Hall of Famers. It’s almost like winning an Oscar. You’re thanking the people who helped you get there.”