Title Unification Match Announced For Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice This Saturday

Impact Wrestling has announced a big title unification match for their upcoming Sacrifice PPV event this Saturday, March 13 on tonight’s go-home episode of their weekly show.

Moose brought back the TNA world heavyweight championship at Rebellion last April. He has been defending the title against TNA veterans since then and calling himself a ‘self-proclaimed’ champion.

Rich Swann on the other hand, is the current Impact world champion and he won the title by defeating Eric Young at last October’s Bound for Glory PPV event.

Moose had been targeting Swann for a title shot since the Hard To Kill PPV and a title match between the two had been made official for the Sacrifice event.

Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore then announced during tonight’s episode of Impact that Moose will also be defending his championship at the PPV this weekend in a title unification match.

The winner of the match will become the undisputed world champion of the company and they will then go on to face the AEW world champion Kenny Omega at Rebellion on April 24.

This match is interestingly going to be a title vs. title bout as well which likely means that Omega is on his way to becoming the next Impact world champion.