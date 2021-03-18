Tony Khan, Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker React To Dynamite Main Event

The bloody Lights Out match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker closed out last night’s special St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Tony Khan took to Twitter to comment on the bout.

“What a great main event, thank you to everyone who joined us tonight for the Lights Out Match, Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, the culmination of a classic rivalry as a 4 month story paid off in one of the greatest & most memorable main event matches ever on AEW Dynamite!” Khan Tweeted.

Thunder Rosa also took to Twitter following her match with Britt Baker last night.

“My goal in life has always been to champion things for those women who don’t belong, who are ostracized and criticized, for those who are push aside and not taken serious. This win was bigger than me. It was for you! Never allowed anyone to tell you don’t belong…” Rosa Tweeted.

Britt Baker also took to Twitter following last night’s main event.

The bad news is… you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5EYffwo4Iw — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2021

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida also commented on the show. She referred to recent comments she made to SI.com about the division being able to carry the show. Shida defeated Rosa at the All Out PPV last September.