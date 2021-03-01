Triple H On Why Vince McMahon Was Hesitant About His Documentary

WWE executive vice president Triple H recently appeared on Roz & Mocha where he talked about a number of things including the upcoming Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon. The Game revealed that the Boss had always been hesitant to agree to a documentary on himself because he thought that nobody was interested in knowing about him:

“Prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. With Vince, he really doesn’t see himself — while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn’t see himself as part of the programming. when you ask him about those things, he goes, ‘Nobody is interested in me. They want to know about the stars and performers.'”

Triple H continued by claiming that the story of the WWE chairman is amazing and every chapter of his life is unbelievable. The former world champion explained that no one gives Mr McMahon the credit for all the things he has been through and most people only see him as the evil tyrant businessman:

“The truth is, they do (want to know about Vince). The most difficult thing with Vince’s life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one gives him the credit; they just see this billion-dollar global empire he’s created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman,”

WWE announced back in October 2020 that Netflix will be producing a multi-part documentary focused on the chairman of the boards. The director behind Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Chris Smith will be directing the series while Bill Simmons will be serving as the executive producer. The documentary series is set to be one of the highest budgeted Netflix documentaries of all time, though no timetable for its release has been revealed so far.