Update On Adam Cole’s NXT Contract, Britt Baker Says She’s Not Leaving AEW

Wednesday night wrestling couple Adam Cole and Britt Baker have been dating since 2016. Baker recently commented on how she’d like to one day be in the same promotion as Cole, but she doesn’t plan on leaving AEW.

“It’s no secret he comes to AEW sometimes and hangs out in the back,” Baker said on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. “His best friends are the Bucks and Kenny, so he’s got tonnes of friends there.”

“I know this is going to create probably a little bit of controversy but I would love to work in the same company one day,” Baker continued. “I think that would make things a little bit easier. With that being said, I’m probably never leaving AEW because that’s my home.”

When Is Adam Cole’s NXT Contract Up?

Last June, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that all 4 members of the Undisputed Era had signed multi-year deals with WWE. According to a post on the Wrestling Observer message board, Cole’s deal isn’t up until the fall of 2024. This would mean he signed a 5-year deal in the fall of 2019 when NXT first moved to the USA Network.

Meltzer on his forum today iterating the news I broke last June about the length of Adam Cole's contract.



Again most of everyone in NXT signed long term when NXT first moved to USA Network. pic.twitter.com/sW1tjKwmhn — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) March 23, 2021

Baker noted recently that the two began dating after she stumbled upon his profile on the Bumble dating app and then messaged him directly on Facebook about it.