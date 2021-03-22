Update On Charlotte Flair Possibly Missing WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair hasn’t wrestled in 3 weeks and her fiancé was recently released by WWE. There appears to be some secrecy regarding future plans for Flair as it concerns WrestleMania as well. Flair’s image was recently removed from some promotional material for Mania. This led to many fans believing Flair won’t be on the card. Her status for the show was addressed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“As far as Charlotte and WrestleMania, I’ve been asking that all week and everyone’s avoiding me on that one,” Meltzer said on the show. Flair is currently filming a movie (Walking Tall reboot) but that might not be what is preventing her from being on Mania.

“There’s definitely a story that’s not the movie because if it was the movie it wouldn’t be hidden, I would know it. I think I know but whatever,” Meltzer continued. “It’s definitely something that’s being hidden.”

“It’s not just the movie thing, there’s something else going on,” Meltzer continued.

There had been rumors that Flair would be facing Asuka again at Mania this year. Flair defeated Rhea Ripley on the show last year. She lost to Becky Lynch in the main event triple threat match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. Flair defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 34. She lost a Fatal 4-way to Bayley at 33. Flair won the inagurual WWE Women’s Championship in a triple threat with Sasha Banks and Lynch at 32.