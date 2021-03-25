Update On How Much Time Danny Burch Will Miss Due To Injury

NXT star Danny Burch suffered a shoulder injury during his tag team championship match on last week’s episode of the show, forcing him to relinquish the tag title.

WWE provided some update on his health during the latest episode of the Black and Yellow brand and commentator Vic Joseph revealed that the injured star is going to be out of action for 6 months.

Last week’s episode of NXT saw Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan retaining the NXT tag team championships against Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor.

However, Burch suffered a separated shoulder during this main event match. The injury occurred when he landed awkwardly while taking a double suplex from the former Impact star.

It was then announced earlier this week by the general manager William Regal that the tag champions will have to vacate the titles due to Burch’s condition.

This week’s episode of the show saw the company announcing the fate of the vacated titles and they confirmed a match to determine the new champions.

The match announced for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event will see MSK, The Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado del Fantasma competing against each other with the winners becoming the new titleholders.