Will Ospreay – “The Only Thing I Love Is The IWGP Title”

NJPW star Will Ospreay faced Shingo Takagi in the main event of today’s New Japan Cup event. The British star defeated Takagi to secure his shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Title and Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis on April 4.

After beating Takagi, Ospreay was confronted by Ibushi in the ring. As proof that the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship means more to him than anything, Ospreay hit an OsCutter on his partner Bea Priestley.

Following these events, the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Champion talked to NJPW media and made his thoughts clear on the current IWGP Champion, Kota Ibushi.

Will Ospreay on IWGP Title

- Advertisement -

“I’m sure you’ve got a lot of questions that need answering” Will Ospreay began, speaking backstage. “I can answer some questions. I love the idea of being the best wrestler in the world.”

“As much as this trophy means a lot to me It doesn’t make me the best wrestler in the world, does it?” Ospreay continued. “Being the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion means you’re the best wrestler in the world, does it not?”

“And I love that more than I love anything, or anyone. So if I can give an OsCutter to a woman I love more than anything in the world? A woman that’s been in my life now for five years; I have a house, I have a family with that girl…but it means nothing to me.”

Will Ospreay finished by emphatically stating that he wants to get the title at Sakura Genesis. “The only thing that matters to me. The only thing I love, is to be IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.”