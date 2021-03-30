WWE Announces NXT Moving To Tuesday Nights Starting April 13th

WEW’s NXT show on the USA Network is moving to Tuesday nights beginning April 13th. The news was made official Tuesday morning, effectively ending the ‘Wednesday Night War’ against AEW Dynamite.

WWE executive Triple H commented, “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”

Triple H’s comments are more than just spin. The competition of a head-to-head battle with AEW Dynamite has improved the quality of both products. However, it also forced fans to choose. Many viewers decided to watch one show or the other. With NXT and Dynamite going unopposed, there’s a strong chance viewership will increase for both shows.

WWE & USA Network Extend Partnership

In addition to NXT moving to Tuesday’s, WWE announced a multi-year extension of their partnership with USA. NXT will air live on the USA Network every Tuesday night through at least April 2023.

“We are incredibly proud of our three-decade partnership with WWE and in extending USA’s NXT deal, we are further establishing our portfolio as an unrivaled home for quality WWE content,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal. “By transitioning NXT to a Tuesday timeslot where WWE has performed well in the past, we are giving our passionate fanbase more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating, live programming.”

All new episodes of NXT will be available on-demand in the United States exclusively on Peacock, the day after its airing on USA Network.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast was first to confirm that WWE would be announcing the move to Tuesday and extended USA Network deal.