WWE Injury Updates On Asuka, Wes Lee, & Kacy Catanzaro

There are several updates on injured WWE Superstars currently available. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, Wes Lee really does have a broken hand, Asuka may have more than just a busted tooth, and Kacy Catanzaro is not injured significantly.

“(Asuka) probably got a concussion too,” said Dave Meltzer after it was noted that she suffered a broken tooth on last week’s RAW. “I’m relatively certain she got a concussion because when nobody says it, that’s usually what it means.”

Asuka took a boot to the face from Charlotte Flair, who was actually her teammate against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax that led to the injury. There is no timetable for her return.

It was also noted during the discussion that Kacy Catanzaro’s “broken leg” in NXT is just an angle.

“It’s not like she’s 100% but she’s fine,” Meltzer said about Catanzaro. In storyline, Catanzaro’s leg was broken by Xia Li as part of her and Kayden Carter’s rivalry with her and Boa.

MSK’s Wes Lee really did break his hand, however. The injury angle on NXT was done to explain why Lee will really be missing some time.

“Wes Lee did have a broken hand, he got it in the tag-team match with Grizzled Young Veterans on the Takeover show on one of his dives. That’s why there’s no tag-team title match with Lorcan and Burch against MSK that was originally scheduled for Wednesday’s show because he’s hurt,” Meltzer said.

Lee Tweeted out an x-ray of the injury: