WWE NXT Referee Needs Surgery After Tearing His Bicep

WWE NXT referee Tom Castor is on the shelf with an injury.

Castor shared the news in a post on Twitter this past Thursday. He tore his bicep off the bone. As a result, he will now have to undergo surgery to fix it.

In the post, he mentioned that he worked the match that saw NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai retain over Toni Storm on this week’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network.

- Advertisement -

You can see his full statement here:

This was the last match he officiated before suffering the bicep tear. For those who may not know, he also suffered a brutal leg injury during a match between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze in April 2019 at the NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska

In late February 2020, after being out for several months following that injury, Castor returned to the ring. As it stands right now, there’s word yet on how long Castor will be out of action this time.