WWE NXT Results (3/24): Title Match, Karron Kross & WALTER In Action

The March 24, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark

Bronson Reed def. LA Knight.

Karrion Kross def. Oney Lorcan.

WALTER def. Drake Maverick.

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart def. Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah to retain NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Jordan Devlin def. KUSHIDA.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

- Advertisement -

Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan/Tag Team Titles Update

The NXT Tag Team Titles have been declared vacant as Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder last week while defending them with Oney Lorcan against Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor.

On this show, WWE gave an update on the titles by noting MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma will take place at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver to crown new champions.

Kross also battled Lorcan in a singles match. This was set up by Lorcan blaming Kross for the injury and Lorcan told Regal to give him a match against Kross. As expected, Kross dominated the majority of it. WWE did give Oney a moment of offense, but Kross put an end to it with the forearm shot.

Balor is defending his NXT Championship against Kross at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two on Thursday, April 8. Post-match, Balor came out for a promo where he said that Kross showed him his weakness last week. Kross fights with emotions while he doesn’t.

LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed in a singles match took place.

This match was set up by a message that was sent to NXT General Manager William Regal. On Tuesday night, it happened as Knight posted a video telling Regal that he wants a match against Reed, which led to Reed responding to it and agreeing to the match.

The two have been feuding as of late and this was Knight’s second match in NXT as last week’s episode, Knight made his NXT in-ring debut by defeating August Grey. During it, Reed came out with Knight’s jacket and ripped it.

The match didn’t last long as Reed went over with a splash off the top rope. It was an interesting decision since Knight just made his debut.

Non-Title Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match took place. This match was booked after Kushida answered an open challenge that was issued by Devlin.

Of course, Devlin and Santos Escobar are facing off in a title unification match as they are both listed as the Cruiserweight Champion at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two on Thursday, April 8.

The match served as the main event of the show. Devlin got him with a quick roll-up. A very fun match. Post-match, Devlin, and Santos had a staredown. Shawn Michaels walked out to the ring and pulled out a ladder. Thus, it will be a ladder match at TakeOver.

The Heart Break Kid is here at #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/9Hb8iUDEVa — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 25, 2021

WALTER Smashes

NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match was booked.

WALTER returned to NXT for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last week to lay out Tommaso Ciampa.

On Tuesday, WWE released a video of Maverick looking for Killian Dain and barged into Imperium’s locker room questioning them. This led to WALTER taking out a weapon of the hands of Maverick and asked who he thought he was. The top NXT UK Champion told Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner that he’ll take care of the problem with Maverick on Wednesday’s NXT.

The match was very short as WALTER hit a few strikes, a powerslam and that was a wrap. Post-match, Ciampa came out and said that the NXT UK Title intrigues him. He challenged WALTER to a title match at TakeOver. WALTER was about to walk out, but a brawl and beatdown happened with WALTER standing tall.

Title Match

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon made their first defense of the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles against The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah & Mercedes Martinez. Originally, Jessi Kamea was supposed to be part of this match, but was pulled due to injury.

The match was short yet fun with Aliyah taking the pinfall.

Two weeks ago, Blackheart & Moon defeated Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez to become the second-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. This came after Kai & Gonzalez were awarded the newly created NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Tag Team Match

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai & Zoey Stark in a tag team bout took place.

This match started the show. It was a solid back and forth affair. Starks sold through the majority of the bout. Raquel hit her finisher to Starks for the win. Post-match, Raquel slammed Io onto the announce table.

Just two weeks ago, Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon defeated Kai & Gonzalez to become the second-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Kai & Gonzalez were awarded the newly created NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles on this same show, but that didn’t last for long.

Kai & Gonzalez became the champs as they were the winners of the inaugural Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic by defeating Blackheart & Moon in the finals of the tournament. Shirai defends her NXT Women’s Championship against Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

You know what they say.



What goes up, gets KICKED coming down. #WWENXT



(via @WWENXT)pic.twitter.com/ImzgrtdftD — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 25, 2021

Please Appear In Regal’s Presence

William Regal was demanding that Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly appear so he could talk with them. Last week, Regal said he had a solution to Cole and O’Reilly’s problems as there was an angle on NXT where police got involved after O’Reilly tried to run Cole off the road.

Regal was out with security to have Kyle and Cole sign a contract for the second night of TakeOver. The match will see NXT not be accountable for the damage that they suffer. Both men signed it.

Cole cut a promo about how Kyle lost sight of what Undisputed Era was all about. It wasn’t about friendship, but rather success and Kyle tried to win the NXT Title, which is his. Cole said he was the one who is in that spot, sold the merch, and the leader of UE. He said without him, Kyle is nothing.

Kyle said that they will always have heat with the locker room because of their past actions. He said that he has grown up and moved past the BS. Kyle said he sold his sold for UE and he wants it back. He said Cole used his best friends to get to where he is and he’s not surprised. Kyle said that no one will be surprised when he beats Cole. They had to be separated by security to end the show.